Arvind Kejriwal To Address Rally In Poll-Bound Rajouri Garden On Thursday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a rally in the poll-bound Rajouri Garden constituency on April 6 as AAP goes all out to recapture the west Delhi seat.Mr Kejriwal has been campaigning for the municipal polls and has addressed a series of rallies, mostly in outer Delhi's Poorvanchali-dominated areas, since March 31.Bye-poll to the Rajouri Garden seat will be held on April 9. It was vacated by AAP's Jarnail Singh as he was fielded against SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal in the Punjab state polls.Jarnail Singh was defeated by Mr Badal by a big margin. This time, AAP has fielded a new face, Harjeet Singh, in the Sikh-dominated constituency.A senior AAP leader explained the move saying the party hopes to beat the simmering anger against Jarnail Singh, for having vacated the seat not even halfway into his term, by riding on the "fresh face".Congress has fielded Meenakshi Chandela, a popular local face, while the BJP-SAD combine candidate is Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who won the constituency in 2013.Ms Chandela had unsuccessfully contested from the seat in 2015.