Arvind Kejriwal Sets 10-Day Deadline To Come Up With Plan To Check Dengue, Chikungunya

Addressing a gathering at Chattarsal Stadium on the occasion of Independence Day, Arvind Kejriwal said the government would take steps on war-footing to tackle the spread of vector-borne diseases.

Delhi | | Updated: August 15, 2017 16:16 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Arvind Kejriwal Sets 10-Day Deadline To Come Up With Plan To Check Dengue, Chikungunya

Arvind Kejriwal called on Delhiites to support the government like in the time of the odd-even scheme

New Delhi:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said the Delhi government would come out with a detailed plan to check the spread of dengue and chikungunya, in the next 10 days.

Addressing a gathering at Chattarsal Stadium on the occasion of Independence Day, Mr Kejriwal said the government would take steps on war-footing to tackle the spread of vector-borne diseases.

The chief minister sought support from Delhiites, like they had extended to his government during the implementation of odd-even car rationing scheme.

"In the next 10 days, we will come out with a detailed plan to tackle dengue and chikungunya in Delhi. There is a need to act on a war-footing against these diseases," he said.

So far, 500 cases of dengue have been reported in the city.

The number of people affected by malaria till August 12 this year has climbed to 385, while the figure for chikungunya stands at 283.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READJio Recharge Plans: Rs 309 Pack Vs Rs 399 Pack And Other Plans
Arvind Kejriwalvector-borne diseasesIndependence DayChikangunya DelhiDengue

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalToilet Ek Prem KathaNokia 8Jio Phone Booking

................................ Advertisement ................................