Truth Will Prevail: Arvind Kejriwal Tweets After Corruption Allegation

Former Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, who was sacked by the AAP today, has accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of corruption.

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: May 08, 2017 21:51 IST
Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet said 'truth will prevail' after Kapil Mishra accused him of corruption

New Delhi:  After two days of furore over corruption allegations against him, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, today broke his silence, saying "Truth will prevail".

A Hindi tweet from the Chief minister this evening read:"Truth will prevail. It will start tomorrow with the special session of Delhi assembly".

The comment comes hours after his Aam Aadmi Party suspended Kapil Mishra -- the sacked water minister who said he saw Mr Kejriwal being given Rs 2 crore in cash by his health minister Satyender Jain. The party has dismissed his charges as 'absurd" and "baseless". Mr Mishra has dared the party to expel him.

Reiterating his allegations, the 36-year-old minister today said he has met the Delhi Police and the Anti-Corruption Bureau - the claim has been denied by the agency chief MK Meena.

Health minister Satyendar Jain, the other man in the eye of the controversy along with Mr Kejriwal, has issued an emphatic denial.  

"There is a limit to lying. I wasn't present at the Chief Minister's residence on 5 May, Friday, and I can prove it in many ways," Mr Jain said.

