'Arvind Kejriwal Said Such Things Happen': Sacked Minister On 'Cash Deal'

Delhi's sacked water minister Kapil Mishra today levelled direct charges of corruption at Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that he had seen the Chief Minister taking Rs 2 crore in cash from health minister Satyendra Jain. He also said Mr Jain had told him that he had settled land deals worth Rs 50 crore on behalf of a relative of Mr Kejriwal.Pointing to the cash, Mr Mishra said, "Where did the money come from? They must say what was done with the money."Mr Mishra said he had already apprised Lieutenant Governor Anil Bailjal about the matter this morning."There were times when I thought Kejriwal would take strict action, because we believed that Kejriwal is honest," Mr Mishra said. "We thought that he will solve multiple issues after he will get to know about it like political funding in Punjab, CNG fitness scam... We believed that he will act against 4-5 people who are corrupt in the party."The explosive allegation comes as the ruling Aam Aadmi Party just recovered from an internal feud that almost took founder-member Kumar Vishwas on the brink of quitting the party. The matter was resolved only after the suspension of Amanatullah Khan, who had levelled allegations of conspiracy against Mr Vishwas.