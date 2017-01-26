Arvind Kejriwal Gets Death Threats On Mail, Delhi Police Investigates

Arvind Kejriwal has received death threats on his official email, the Delhi Government complained to the police on Wednesday.The Press Trust of India quotes sources in the Delhi government as saying that the Chief Minister received two threatening mails from an anonymous sender. The mails allegedly said four men would attack Mr Kejriwal on Republic Day.Delhi Home Secretary SN Sahay has reportedly forwarded the mails to Police Commissioner Alok Verma and urged him to investigate them."There's a letter from the Chief Minister's office forwarding an email mentioning some names and numbers of people who want to kill the CM. We are verifying the information," senior police officer Ravindra Yadav said, adding that no formal complaint or FIR has been registered yet.(With inputs from PTI)