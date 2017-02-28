Arvind Kejriwal Directs Fire Department To Pay Overtime

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today directed the Delhi Fire Service to pay overtime to its employees.Mr Kejriwal said the Delhi Fire Services employees should be given world-class gear and provided quality training at the best centres.The Aam Aadmi Party leader gave these instructions during a meeting with a delegation of the Delhi Fire Service Employees Welfare Association along with other officials at the Delhi Secretariat.Mr Kejriwal assured the employees that their demand for payment for the extra hours they were putting in will be fulfilled."Please look into the matter and get them the extra money paid for the extra hours as per the rules of the government. They must be paid for the hours they work more than the stipulated shifts," Kejriwal told the officials.The delegation also demanded better fire fighting gear."Safety of the fire fighters is utmost and thus the quality of the equipment should be the best and should not be compromised at any cost," Mr Kejriwal said.He asked the Director of DFS to send a proposal on the same at the earliest.Mr Kejriwal asked the Director to ensure that the employees were trained to use the equipment procured from foreign countries at the earliest.