Ajay Maken Meets Anil Baijal For Prosecution Of Arvind Kejriwal Over Shunglu Report

A Congress delegation, led by Delhi unit President Ajay Maken, on Thursday met Lt Governor Anil Baijal seeking sanction for the prosecution of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "misuse of his official position" on the basis of the Shunglu Committee report.In a memorandum to the LG, Mr Maken demanded sanction for prosecution the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, CrPC, and IPC on the basis of the Shunglu report.In his memorandum, Mr Maken mentioned the findings of the Shunglu Committee said that "Kejriwal is liable to be prosecuted and punished for various acts of corruption wherein he misused his official position as Chief Minister to extend illegal and valuable benefits to Aam Aadmi Party, its volunteers and thereby denying the general public of Delhi an opportunity to apply for government jobs."The Shunglu committee submitted its report on November 27, 2016, to the LG and the central government.The three-member committee, headed by former Comptroller and Auditor General VK Shunglu, was set up by the then Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung after the Delhi High Court gave primacy to the LG in Delhi administrative affairs in August 2016.