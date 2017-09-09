AirAsia Suspends Senior Pilot For Smoking In Cockpit

AirAsia India has suspended a pilot for smoking in the cockpit while operating a ferry flight from Hyderabad to the national capital, and aviation regulator DGCA is probing the incident.The incident took place last month and there was no passengers onboard as it was a ferry flight.A source said the commander of the flight was found smoking in the cockpit, following which immediate action was taken by the airline.An AirAsia India spokesperson said the airline apprised the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) about the breach that took place on a ferry flight from Hyderabad to Delhi immediately after the incident."The captain has been suspended with immediate effect and the case is being investigated by DGCA. The airline will comply by the regulator's instructions," the spokesperson said in a statement.While various violations get reported, not often are there incidents of smoking in the cockpit.