Air Train Proposed To Link Delhi Airport Terminals

The infrastructural company, GMR Group-led Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has proposed an air train connecting all the terminals of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday."The Master Plan - 2016 contains a provision for Automated People Mover (APM) for connecting all the terminals of the airport. Total length of the proposed APM alignment is 5.5 km, out of which 1.5 km is underground, while 4.0 km portion is elevated," Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha told the House."The master plan recommends this facility to be available by year 2020," he added.Mr Sinha said that DIAL has already taken steps for exploring all technical possibilities for providing the proposed APM facility in consultation with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)."The design, project cost and other details etc. are finalised during the finalisation of the major development plan in compliance with the OMDA (Operation, Management and Development Agreement)," Mr Sinha said in a written reply.