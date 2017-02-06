Air India's Bhopal-Delhi Plane Diverted To Jaipur After Bird Hit

A Delhi-bound Air India plane from Bhopal, with 122 passengers and crew on board, was diverted to Jaipur today after a bird hit resulted in extensive damage to its engine blades.As many as seven blades of the aircraft got damaged due to the impact even as all passengers deplaned safely after it arrived at Jaipur airport, an Air India spokesperson said."AI 436 operating on Bhopal-Delhi route suffered a bird hit after the take off. The pilot and co-pilot were watchful of the impact during the journey and upon feeling the vibration in the engine decided to land at Jaipur airport, which was also the nearest airport," Air India spokesperson Dhanajay Kumar said.The passengers who had to urgently reach their destination were provided alternative flights while international travellers have been provided with taxis to reach Delhi. The remaining passengers were accommodated in a coach for the completion of their journey, Mr Kumar said.The aircraft has been grounded at Jaipur airport, where the engineers are working on the engine to make it airworthy, the spokesperson said."It is expected to be put back into service in 3-4 days," he said.BJP Rajya Sabha MP Prabhat Jha, who was on the plane, appreciated the efforts of the pilot in handling the emergency situation."The pilot dealt with the situation adroitly by handling the passengers in a proper manner. He only informed that the plane will be landing in Jaipur. After the plane landed safely, he informed about the mid-air fuel leakage," he said.