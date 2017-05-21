Ahead Of Rains, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal Forms Committee To Tackle Waterlogging

A high-level committee has been formed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to look after desilting of drains and open manholes in the city to prevent waterlogging problems during the monsoon season. The committee comprises various agencies, including the Public Works Department, the three municipal corporations, Delhi Cantt, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), among others. It will be headed by the PWD Secretary.A top government official said the committee has prepared a plan to desilt all 163 major drains in the city, by June 15, which cause massive waterlogging every monsoon. The committee will coordinate the desilting work among the different agencies so that they don't end up passing the buck among each other, he said."The committee has asked all agencies concerned to come up with their detailed plans on the removal of silt from drains and roads by May 26, and also report how many drains they have been desilted so far," the official told PTI.The PWD is in charge of 1,260 kms of roads in the capital while the rest fall under the jurisdiction of the three municipal corporations.According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the normal monsoon onset date in the national capital is June 29."As the committee has representatives from different agencies, they will work in tandem to desilt drains and cover all open manholes under their jurisdiction. The committee will closely monitoring the situation with various agencies," the official said.Last year, the Delhi Government had banned road-cutting activities during monsoon, but due to poor monitoring, the ban could not be implemented.