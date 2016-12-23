After Najeeb Jung's Exit As Lieutenant Governor, Government Discusses Names

After the abrupt resignation of Najeeb Jung as Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, the centre may announce his successor today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh reportedly discussed names last night when they met at the farewell dinner of military chiefs.
Highlights
- PM Modi, Rajnath Singh reportedly discussed names last night
- Anil Baijal, home secretary in Vajpayee government, reportedly tops list
- KJ Alphonse, considered for Chandigarh administrator, another probable
Anil Baijal, who was Home Secretary in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led BJP government, reportedly tops the list of candidates. KJ Alphonse, whose appointment by the centre as Chandigarh's administrator was scrapped amid controversy, is also believed to be in the running.
The Home Ministry will send a name to the President in consultation with the Prime Minister's office, sources said today.
Mr Jung, 66, resigned yesterday with 18 months left in his tenure, saying he wants to return to his first love, academics. Many were surprised at the move, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, with whom he shared an extremely hostile working relationship.
"He told me that he is resigning due to personal reasons," Mr Kejriwal said after a breakfast meeting with Mr Jung this morning.
On whether he expected easier days ahead for his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, the Chief Minister said: "It depends on who comes next."
Mr Kejriwal had, over two years of power clashes with Mr Jung, accused him of working as an agent of the BJP-led government at the centre and severely undermining the elected AAP government.
"Najeeb Jung was under the influence of someone. We hope the next LG gives priority to issues concerning people and does not work under anyone's influence," AAP's Kumar Vishwas said on Thursday.
Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken demanded that the Centre explain Mr Jung's "unceremonious exit", insisting that "there is more to it than meets the eye".
Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju criticised speculation over Mr Jung's resignation. "I don't know what problems do the AAP and Congress have. When Jung was working, they were demanding resignation. "Now since he has resigned, they are questioning why he has resigned. Should Jung have resigned by taking permission from AAP and Congress?," he said.