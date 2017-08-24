After Man Is Killed In A Police Station, Family Alleges Violence By Cops

Family members of a man who was killed by his neighbour inside the Ambedkar Nagar police station, alleged that they were lathicharged by the cops yesterday, a charge which was denied by the police.On Tuesday, Vishal (22) had asked Anil (34) to treat him with liquor since it was the birthday of the latter's child.But when Anil refused, it led to a quarrel between them. The police were informed about the incident and the quarrelling duo was brought to the Ambedkar Nagar police station.Once inside the investigating officer's room in the police station, the duo again started quarrelling. The police personnel intervened but in the melee Vishal assaulted Anil with a file clip, who subsequently succumbed to injuries at a hospital.Michael, Anil's relative, claimed that when they reached the Ambedkar Nagar police station at around 3.30 PM today with their family members, there was a heavy deployment of force and they lathicharged them when they tried to enter the police station.The family members resorted to stone pelting after the alleged cane-charge incident.The police, however, denied the allegations and said Anil's body was handed over to his family members for the last rites.Meanwhile, an inquiry report into the alleged administrative lapses that led to Anil's killing inside the police station is awaited.Following the incident yesterday, the station house officer of the police station was sent to the district lines, while a sub-inspector and a constable, posted there, were suspended and directed to report to the district lines.