After Hot Saturday Morning, Dust Storm Brings Respite To Delhi

The national capital witnessed a change in weather as dust storms were reported from several parts of the city, bringing relief to residents after a hot Saturday morning. This was consistent with the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast for the day."The day ahead will remain partly cloudy with the possibility of lightning and thunderstorm... The evening ahead will remain partly cloudy and the temperature is expected to decline," the Indian Meteorological Department was quoted by news agency IANS.The Department also recorded the average temperature at 34.4 degree Celsius around 5.30 pm.It was a hot Saturday morning in Delhi with the minimum temperature touching 28.9 degree Celsius, six notches above the season's average. The Met had forecast the maximum temperature to hover around 40 degree Celsius on Saturday.The Met forecast for Sunday recorded the minimum and maximum temperature at 26 and 39 degree Celsius respectively.Most parts of the country, especially north India, have been facing a severe heat wave over the last few weeks with temperatures crossing 45 degree Celsius in many regions. Delhi, too, witnessed an above-normal temperature in the third week of April.Yesterday, the Safdarjung observatory - whose recording is considered the official figure in the city - stood at 42.5 degree Celsius, five notches above the season's average. Delhi also witnessed the hottest day in April in nearly seven years on Tuesday, 18 April, when the temperature hit 43 degree Celsius in many parts of the city, which reeled under heatwave.However, senior officials of the Indian Meteorological Department said the crucial monsoon rains are expected to be average in 2017.