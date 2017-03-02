ABVP Holds 'Protest March' In Delhi University

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists on Thursday held a "protest march" in Delhi University (DU) campus in New Delhi, demanding action against the anti-national activities.
The students wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said that the protest march near the university's North Campus' Art Faculty was organised to save the DU from "anti-national activities".
Students in the march were demanding strict action against those elements who support "anarchism and anti-India propaganda".
A clash took place between the members of the ABVP and the All India Students Association (AISA), a Left-leaning student organisation, at Ramjas College on February 22 that left the university campus disturbed.
