ABVP Holds 'Protest March' In Delhi University

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists on Thursday held a "protest march" in Delhi University (DU) campus in New Delhi, demanding action against the anti-national activities.The students wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said that the protest march near the university's North Campus' Art Faculty was organised to save the DU from "anti-national activities".Students in the march were demanding strict action against those elements who support "anarchism and anti-India propaganda".A clash took place between the members of the ABVP and the All India Students Association (AISA), a Left-leaning student organisation, at Ramjas College on February 22 that left the university campus disturbed.