AAP Leader Amanatullah Khan Who Accused Kumar Vishwas of Coup, Quits Party Post

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ensured action against Amanatullah Khan - the legislator who had accused senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas of plotting a coup to take over the party's top post. Late on Monday evening, Mr Khan resigned from the party's Political Affairs Committee after the panel -- a collection of the party's top decision-makers -- met. Party sources said there was a strong demand for action against him - more than 35 legislators from AAP's Punjab and Delhi unit had written to Mr Kejriwal.Mr Khan, however, said he stands by his statement on Mr Vishwas. "I stand by what I said. Kumar Vishwas is doing this on the behest of BJP. I have resigned because of my own conscience but I don't regret what I said. Kumar Vishwas wants to split party," Mr Khan said.The legislator had alleged that Mr Vishwas was meeting party ministers and lawmakers at his home in a takeover bid. His Plan B, Mr Khan said, was to join the BJP, taking with him a number of AAP legislators.The allegations, made on Whatsapp yesterday, got a strong response from Mr Kejriwal. Mr Vishwas, Mr Kejriwal tweeted, was like a "brother" to him and the people trying to drive a wedge between them were "enemies of the party".In the evening, Mr Kejriwal sent his deputy Manish Sisodia to placate Mr Vishwas. The upset leader was reportedly assured that action would be taken against Mr Khan.Mr Vishwas, however, did not attend the PAC meeting. Confirming his absence, Mr Sisodia said, "He is also upset with some things in the party and had also issued a video".Earlier today, Mr Kejriwal read the riot act to party leaders, warningthem against public feuds. "Kejriwal is perturbed with these public statements and mudslinging... We have to do a lot of work in Delhi and the volunteers lose their morale with these statements," Mr Sisodia said.The allegations Mr Khan - known to be close to leaders like Dilip Pandey and Brijesh Pathak - came after Mr Vishwas told NDTV of structural changes in the party that "could go right to the top". Mr Kejriwal, he said, was surrounded by "yes men" and on their advice, had blamed electronic voting machines or EVMs for the defeat. Dilip Pandey and Brijesh Pathak were among the leaders who resigned after the party's defeat in recent civic elections in Delhi.