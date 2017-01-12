Collapse
Expand

AAP Urges Centre To Abolish Service Charge In Restaurants

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: January 12, 2017 04:59 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
AAP Urges Centre To Abolish Service Charge In Restaurants

Most restaurants add a service charge to the bill, which also includes service tax and value added tax.

New Delhi:  Aam Aadmi Party's trade wing on Wednesday asked the Centre to abolish levying of service charge in restaurants.

It said it has also written to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on the issue.

AAP's trade wing convener Brijesh Goyal said the Centre's order which allows a consumer the right to refuse to pay the service charge was leading to confusion between customers and restaurant owners.

"So, in order of avoid this confusion, the Centre should abolish levying of service charge completely," Mr Goyal said.

Earlier government has clarified that the service charges on food bills in hotels and restaurants are not compulsory.

Service charge constitutes 10 per cent of the bill, apart from VAT and Service Tax. It ranges from 5 to 20 per cent of the bill and is added to it instead of tips.

The Hotel Association of India has confirmed that  "the service charge is completely discretionary and should a customer be dissatisfied with the dining experience he/she can have it waived off. Therefore, it is deemed to be accepted voluntarily" according to a statement by the government.

With inputs from PTI

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READWhere Was Sasha Obama During Her Father's Farewell Address?
AAP on Service ChargeService ChargeService Charge In Restaurants

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreDangalPassengersAlliedRedmi Note 4 Release

................................ Advertisement ................................