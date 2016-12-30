Collapse
Expand

AAP Minister Satyendar Jain's Officer Raided By CBI

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: December 30, 2016 16:37 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
AAP Minister Satyendar Jain's Officer Raided By CBI

An officer on Special Duty to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was raided by CBI today.

New Delhi:  Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's close aide was raided by the CBI and is also being questioned. Nikunj Aggarwal is an Officer on Special Duty to Mr Jain.

The CBI alleges that his appointment was illegal.

This morning, officials searched Dr Aggarwal's office.

Dr Aggarwal is senior resident in orthopaedics at a Delhi Government-run hospital, the Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalay. He was appointed last year allegedly when there was no vacancy or any ad or interview for the post. On the basis of a handwritten application, he was allegedly given a letter of appointment and then taken into the Health Minister's team.

The BJP's Vijender Gupta has alleged that Dr Aggarwal is a relative of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and demanded an investigation.

Najeeb Jung, who recently quit as Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, had referred the case to the CBI last month.

In a case filed under the anti-corruption law, the investigating agency has not named anyone but refers to "unknown officials of Delhi government".

Last year, the CBI raided the offices of Chief Minister Kejriwal, targeting his former principal secretary Rajendra Kumar.

Mr Kumar was accused of irregularities in the purchase of computers.

Mr Aggarwal had made a handwritten application on a "plain paper" for the appointment in the hospital on August 6, 2015 and within four days, his appointment was approved without following any procedure, the complaint alleged.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READAmid Notes Ban Row, Mamata Banerjee's Lawmaker Tapas Pal Arrested In Chit Fund Case
Satyendar JainSatyendar Jain officer raidedCBI raid AAPDelhi bureaucrat raidNikunj AggarwalNikunj Aggarwal raidNikunj Aggarwal raided

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DangalRogue OneMoanaBefikreLive ScoreVirat Kohli

................................ Advertisement ................................