AAP Minister Satyendar Jain's Officer Raided By CBI

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's close aide was raided by the CBI and is also being questioned. Nikunj Aggarwal is an Officer on Special Duty to Mr Jain.The CBI alleges that his appointment was illegal.This morning, officials searched Dr Aggarwal's office.Dr Aggarwal is senior resident in orthopaedics at a Delhi Government-run hospital, the Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalay. He was appointed last year allegedly when there was no vacancy or any ad or interview for the post. On the basis of a handwritten application, he was allegedly given a letter of appointment and then taken into the Health Minister's team.The BJP's Vijender Gupta has alleged that Dr Aggarwal is a relative of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and demanded an investigation.Najeeb Jung, who recently quit as Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, had referred the case to the CBI last month.In a case filed under the anti-corruption law, the investigating agency has not named anyone but refers to "unknown officials of Delhi government".Last year, the CBI raided the offices of Chief Minister Kejriwal, targeting his former principal secretary Rajendra Kumar.Mr Kumar was accused of irregularities in the purchase of computers.Mr Aggarwal had made a handwritten application on a "plain paper" for the appointment in the hospital on August 6, 2015 and within four days, his appointment was approved without following any procedure, the complaint alleged.