AAP Government Triples Annual Budget Of Delhi Women's Commission To Rs 20 crore

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has reasons to cheer as the AAP government has increased its annual budget by three times amounting to Rs 20 crore, drawing appreciation from women activists.The budget allocated last year to the women's panel was Rs 7 core. "Budget for the DCW has been increased by three times to Rs 20 crore," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in his budget speech in Delhi Assembly.DCW chief Swati Maliwal thanked the government for recognising the need to strengthen the resources of the women's panel. "First time in the Indian history has the women commission got Rs 20 core. Thanks to Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia," Ms Maliwal said.While women activists appreciated the government's move, they flagged the issue of women safety, which continues to be their prime concern."It is appreciable that the government is investing in providing resources to bodies working for women but we also want it to focus on issues like women safety which continue to be unaddressed," said Kamla Bhasin, founder member of Jagori, an NGO fighting for the cause of women.Ranjana Kumari, gender rights activist and Director of Centre for Social Research, said, "DCW getting enhanced budget allocation is worth appreciation but the government also needs to enhance the over-all budget allocation to the Women and Child development department."With the enhanced budget allocation, the rights panel will be able to solve its financial problems and pay its employees regularly. In November last year, the DCW employees took out a silent protest march outside its office against non-payment of salaries for the past three months.