9-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped In Delhi's Karol Bagh

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in central Delhi's Karol Bagh when she had gone to get food from a hotel in the area, the police said on Wednesday.The accused is yet to be identified, they said.The girl's family claimed that the accused tried to strangulate her and left her as he assumed her to be dead.However, the police said that this angle has not emerged in their investigation so far.The incident was reported on Tuesday night.The girl's family alleged that she had gone to the hotel to get food. She was told by the hotel owner that her order would take some time. She went and lay down on a bench. At that time, a man, who had come to the hotel, lured her on some pretext and took her with him to the stairs outside the hotel, the police said. He allegedly forced himself on her, they added.Her family alleged that he tried to strangulate her and after she lost consciousness, he left her assuming her to be dead.After she regained consciousness, she returned home and narrated her ordeal, following which the police were informed.She was taken to a hospital and was later discharged. She is currently undergoing counselling, police said.The police are questioning the hotel employees to identify the accused.According to the police, the girl stays with her mother and two siblings in a rented accommodation. Her father had died sometime back.