75-Year-Old Disabled Man Arrested For Running Betting Racket

A 75-year-old man and his son have been arrested for allegedly running a betting racket in the garb of astrology business in southeast Delhi's Sangam Vihar area. The accused, Ram Snehi Lal, is specially-abled and had included his son (35) in the racket, allegedly being run by him, police said.Lal pretended to be an astrologer and was running the racket from his home. During previous raids, he took advantage of his disability and managed to claim innocence, police said.His son, Chotte, has also been arrested along with three alleged gamblers Ram Singh, Ravinder and Shyam Lal Verma, they said, adding that over Rs 15,000 were recovered from the three alleged gamblers.Police have also seized a register in which the father son duo used to keep a record of their clients and their betting amount.The racket was busted after an input was received by police and a raid was conducted yesterday around 9:30 pm. Initially he tried to mislead police by claiming that people were visiting him to consult him for their problems.