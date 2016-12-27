72 Flights, 62 Trains Delayed Due To Fog In Delhi

Cold conditions prevailed in Delhi today even as a dense layer of fog enveloped most parts of the city in the morning which delayed 72 flights and 62 trains. The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, while the maximum temperature stood at 23.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal.The visibility was recorded at 50m at 5.30am at Palam which increased to 200m at 8.30am. It increased to 800m at 11.30 am and was recorded 500m at 2.30pm, said a MeT department official.At Safdarjung, visibility remained constant at 400m between 5.30am and 8.30am. It improved to 1,800m at 11.30am.According to a senior Railway official, 62 trains were running late by several hours while 26 trains were rescheduled.Flight operations were affected as the arrival and departure of almost 72 domestic and international flights were delayed, according to the Delhi Airport website.However, there were no cancellations or diversions, said an airport official.According to the MeT department, humidity oscillated between 47 per cent and 100 per cent.The MeT office has forecast clear skies for tomorrow with moderate to dense fog in some parts during the morning hours."Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 23 and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively," the weatherman said.Yesterday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 22.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 9.8 degrees Celsius.