70 Trains Delayed, 7 Cancelled After Fog In Delhi, Parts Of North India

At least 70 north-bound trains trains were running late and seven others cancelled on Thursday morning due to dense fog in parts of north India including Delhi, a railway official said. Met department officials observed that visibility was poor in most areas in the national capital.According to the Northern Railway official, Sampoorna Kranti Express was running 26 hours behind schedule, Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Garib Rath and Bhagalpur-New Delhi Vikramshila Express were running 23 hours late and Vaishali Express was 25 hours late.Apart from that, as many as 22 trains were rescheduled, the official said.The cancelled trains comprised the Delhi-Malda Town Farakka Express, New Delhi-Puri Express, Firozpur Cantt-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Intercity Express, New Delhi-Rajendra Nagar Sampoorna Kranti Express, New Delhi-Manduadih Superfast Express, Habibganj Shatabdi and Lucknow Swaran Shatabdi.According to a Met department official, the Safdarjung observatory recorded visibility at 300 metres at 5:30 am. Three hours later, it improved to 500 metres. The Palam observatory, meanwhile, recorded visibility of 300 metres at 5:30 am. At 8:30 am, the visibility improved to 450 metres.The minimum temperature settled at 10 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, and the relative humidity was recorded at 96 per cent."The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius," he said. Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures hovered around 25.2 degrees Celsius and 8.9 degrees Celsius respectively.