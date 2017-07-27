7 Minors Escape From Delhi Reformatory Home, Police Launch Search

In a major security breach, seven minors who escaped from Alipur Juvenile Reform Centre on Monday evening remained untraceable, an official said on Wednesday. The official said the police are searching for the minors, who have been involved in theft cases.Some of them were habitual offenders, said the official who asked not to be named.The Delhi government-run Alipur centre has a capacity of housing 150 inmates, and is one of the biggest juvenile homes in the national capital."They hit a guard when he arrived to serve them meal at 8:30 pm on Monday. They tied him with a bedsheet and locked him in the bathroom before scaling a 10-foot-high wall to escape," the officer said.