7 Minors Escape From Delhi Reformatory Home, Police Launch Search

An official said the police are searching for the minors, who have been involved in theft cases. Some of them were habitual offenders

Delhi | | Updated: July 27, 2017 01:28 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
7 Minors Escape From Delhi Reformatory Home, Police Launch Search

The police are searching for the minors who escaped from the juvenile home (Representational)

New Delhi:  In a major security breach, seven minors who escaped from Alipur Juvenile Reform Centre on Monday evening remained untraceable, an official said on Wednesday. The official said the police are searching for the minors, who have been involved in theft cases.

Some of them were habitual offenders, said the official who asked not to be named.

The Delhi government-run Alipur centre has a capacity of housing 150 inmates, and is one of the biggest juvenile homes in the national capital.

"They hit a guard when he arrived to serve them meal at 8:30 pm on Monday. They tied him with a bedsheet and locked him in the bathroom before scaling a 10-foot-high wall to escape," the officer said.
 

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READWhat Kajol Said About Working With Ex-Friend Karan Johar Again
MinorDelhijuvenile

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreMunna MichaelDunkirkMIUI 9

................................ Advertisement ................................