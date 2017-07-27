7 Juveniles Escape From Correction Home In Delhi's Alipur

Seven juveniles have escaped from a correction home after allegedly tying up the security guard in outer Delhi's Alipur, the police said today.The incident took place on July 24."One portion of the home houses unruly juveniles. On Monday, a security guard of the home had gone to that portion to serve food to seven juveniles. Three of the juveniles said that they wanted to do the dishes and sought the guard's help. Thereafter, they took the guard to the bathroom where they allegedly overpowered him and were subsequently joined by others," the police said.The juveniles allegedly thrashed the guard and then put a piece of cloth in his mouth after which they tied his hands and feet using bedsheets, police added.The juveniles then made use of a window and climbed the wall of the home to escape from there. The injured guard, somehow, freed himself and informed his seniors about the incident, police said.The police were informed around 11 PM and they are on the lookout for the juveniles, who had been had earlier been apprehended from Maurya Enclave, New Delhi Railway Station, Tilak Nagar, etc.