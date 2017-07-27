7 Juveniles Escape From Correction Home In Delhi's Alipur

Delhi | | Updated: July 27, 2017 02:39 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
7 Juveniles Escape From Correction Home In Delhi's Alipur

The police were informed around 11 PM and they are on the lookout for the juveniles. (File)

New Delhi:  Seven juveniles have escaped from a correction home after allegedly tying up the security guard in outer Delhi's Alipur, the police said today.

The incident took place on July 24.

"One portion of the home houses unruly juveniles. On Monday, a security guard of the home had gone to that portion to serve food to seven juveniles. Three of the juveniles said that they wanted to do the dishes and sought the guard's help. Thereafter, they took the guard to the bathroom where they allegedly overpowered him and were subsequently joined by others," the police said.

The juveniles allegedly thrashed the guard and then put a piece of cloth in his mouth after which they tied his hands and feet using bedsheets, police added.

The juveniles then made use of a window and climbed the wall of the home to escape from there. The injured guard, somehow, freed himself and informed his seniors about the incident, police said.

The police were informed around 11 PM and they are on the lookout for the juveniles, who had been had earlier been apprehended from Maurya Enclave, New Delhi Railway Station, Tilak Nagar, etc.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READKatrina Kaif Shares A Picture With Salman Khan On Tiger Zinda Hai Set. No Caption Needed
juveniles escapecorrection home Delhi Alipur

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreMunna MichaelDunkirkMIUI 9

................................ Advertisement ................................