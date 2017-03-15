6-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Into Water Tank: Police

A six-year-old girl on Tuesday died after falling into a water tank in an under-construction house in the Pul Prahladpur area of New Delhi, police said.A case of negligence has been registered and the owner of the under-construction house is being questioned, they added.Arpita (6), a kindergarten student, and her elder sister had gone out to buy some household items.It appears that on the way, Arpita went to the under-construction house, where she accidentally slipped and fell into the tank, police said, adding that the tank did not have a barrier around it.On returning home, the elder sister told the parents that Arpita was missing.The parents launched a search for the girl and found her body floating in the tank, police said.