6-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Into Water Tank: Police

Delhi | | Updated: March 15, 2017
A case of negligence has been registered and the owner of the construction house is being questioned.

New Delhi:  A six-year-old girl on Tuesday died after falling into a water tank in an under-construction house in the Pul Prahladpur area of New Delhi, police said.

A case of negligence has been registered and the owner of the under-construction house is being questioned, they added.

Arpita (6), a kindergarten student, and her elder sister had gone out to buy some household items.

It appears that on the way, Arpita went to the under-construction house, where she accidentally slipped and fell into the tank, police said, adding that the tank did not have a barrier around it.

On returning home, the elder sister told the parents that Arpita was missing.

The parents launched a search for the girl and found her body floating in the tank, police said.

