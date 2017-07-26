5 Killed, 4 Injured After Their Car Collides With A Dumper In Delhi

Five people, including a 14-year-old girl, were killed and four others injured in a collision between an Innova car and an MCD dumper in the national capital this morning. The incident took place in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar on National Highway-24 around 3 am.The locals called the Police Control Room (PCR) and the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital.According to a senior police officer, the dumper jumped hit the car with nine passengers aboard. They on their way to Meerut from the airport. The driver fled the spot.A Delhi Fire Service official said four of the dead were related and the fifth victim was the driver.The driver of the dumper with a Haryana registration number apparently lost control over the vehicle and it broke the divider hitting the SUV on the other side of the road, police said.An eyewitness said "it felt as if a bomb has exploded.A hunt is on for the driver, police said. "We are investigating to determine the exact sequence of events," the officer added.