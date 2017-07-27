5 Men Beaten, Stabbed Over Playing Cricket In Delhi Park

The five victims were admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences Trauma Centre.

Delhi | | Updated: July 27, 2017 00:53 IST
The victims were beaten up with a cricket bat and attacked with blades, police said (Representational)

New Delhi:  Five young men were beaten up and stabbed by five unidentified miscreants over playing of cricket in a park in New Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

Police said Abdul Samad, Narender, Gokul, Nikhil, and Sandeep - in their 30s and residents of Mehrauli and Lado Sarai areas - had a fight with a group of miscreants while they were playing in the Jamali Kamali Park in Mehrauli area of south Delhi around 6 pm on Tuesday.

The other group too wanted to play at the same spot where the victims were playing. On their refusal to vacate the place, the rival group beat them up with a cricket bat and attacked them with blades, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal.

The five victims were admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences Trauma Centre. Narender, Gokul and Nikhil were discharged later, he said. 



