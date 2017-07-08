5 Injured As Jet Blast Breaks IndiGo Bus Window At Delhi Airport

Five passengers on board an IndiGo bus at Delhi airport sustained minor injuries after the bus' window shattered due to jet blast, allegedly from a SpiceJet plane approaching a parking bay. Jet blast refers to the strong force of hot air that aircraft engines push behind, particularly on or before take-off.An IndiGo spokesperson said the right front window of its bus was broken from the impact of the blast. Five passengers who received minor injuries were taken to the airport clinic.The aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation is investigating the incident."IndiGo Coach number 34 was parked at Bay 17 yesterday at 16:50 hours for boarding of passengers on flight 6E-191 enroute Delhi-Mumbai. At the same time, an arriving aircraft of Spicejet SG-253 took a turn to park at the allocated bay," IndiGo said in a statement."The jet blast from the aircraft broke the right front window glass of the coach," IndiGo said in the statement.SpiceJet has not commented on the matter yet.