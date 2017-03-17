News Flash
Bengal police chief, 100 cops at Calcutta High Court judge's home to serve warrant ordered by Supreme Court in contempt case

5,000 Nurses At AIIMS On Mass Casual Leave

Delhi | | Updated: March 17, 2017 11:08 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
5,000 Nurses At AIIMS On Mass Casual Leave

The nurses said, if their pay grade is not increased they will go on indefinite strike.

New Delhi:  Nearly 5,000 nurses at the AIIMS went on mass casual leave on Friday, alleging the hospital administration of discrimination in the roll out of the Seventh Central Pay Commission.

The nurses, who held meetings with the outgoing Deputy Director, Administration, V Srinivas, have demanded that they be given revision in their pay scales and a hike in allowances.

The emergency services at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences would be affected. However, the out patient departments and other medical services will continue as usual.

"We have clearly told the administration that if our entire pay grade is not enhanced from Rs 4,600 to Rs 5,400 then we will go on indefinite strike from March 27 onwards," said a senior nurse at the hospital.

They have also sought enhancement in their nursing allowances by Rs 7,800.

According to the AIIMS authorities, the proposal of the nurses has been sent to the Health Ministry for consideration.


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READ2 Gujarat Teens Allegedly Gang-Raped In Front Of Father In Moving SUV
AIIMSAIIMS Nurses on leaveAIIMS nursesMass Casual Leave

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BJP in ManipurGayatri Prajapati arrestedBegum Jaan TrailerBadrinath Ki Dulhania Movie ReviewLive Cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................