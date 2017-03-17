5,000 Nurses At AIIMS On Mass Casual Leave

Nearly 5,000 nurses at the AIIMS went on mass casual leave on Friday, alleging the hospital administration of discrimination in the roll out of the Seventh Central Pay Commission.The nurses, who held meetings with the outgoing Deputy Director, Administration, V Srinivas, have demanded that they be given revision in their pay scales and a hike in allowances.The emergency services at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences would be affected. However, the out patient departments and other medical services will continue as usual."We have clearly told the administration that if our entire pay grade is not enhanced from Rs 4,600 to Rs 5,400 then we will go on indefinite strike from March 27 onwards," said a senior nurse at the hospital.They have also sought enhancement in their nursing allowances by Rs 7,800.According to the AIIMS authorities, the proposal of the nurses has been sent to the Health Ministry for consideration.