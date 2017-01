According to the Northern Railway official, 14 trains were rescheduled in Delhi today.

At least 41 trains were running late and five cancelled due to dense fog in parts of north India on Sunday morning, a railway official said.According to the Northern Railway official, 14 trains were rescheduled.The cancelled trains included Sarai Rohilla-Chennai Central GT Express, New Delhi-Chennai Tamil Nadu Express, New Delhi-Islampur Magadh Express and New Delhi-Jayanagar Swatantra Senani Express.