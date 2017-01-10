4 Youth Shot As Money Dispute Turns Violent, 1 Arrested: Police

Four youth were injured members of another group opened fire on them as a dispute over money turned violent, police said on Monday, adding one of the assailants has been arrested.Police said the incident took place late on Sunday in a slum in Uttam Nagar area of west Delhi."The victims identified as Akram, 28, Sajid, 28, Sushil,34 and Devender, 35, all residents of JJ Cluster in Uttam Nagar, were admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital with gunshot wounds.Three of them have been discharged on Monday afternoon, while one is still admitted for a surgery," Deputy Commissioner of Police Surender Kumar told IANS.The victims were also involved in some criminal activities and ran gambling rackets. They had a dispute concerning an amount of Rs 1.25 lakh with Lamba and his associates, who fired after the four after they refused to give him the money."We have identified the accused persons involved in the crime. The teams are looking for them at their hideouts," Mr Kumar said, adding one has been held.