4,500 Bikers Fined For Riding Without Helmets During Shab-E-Baraat Celebrations In Delhi

Delhi Traffic Police fined over 4,500 motorcyclists for various offences with the majority of them being challaned for riding two-wheelers without helmets during the Shab-e-Baraat celebrations.This number is less than last year when more than 5,500 motorists were fined for traffic violations.The maximum violations last night were reported from areas like Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, ITO junction, and Lodhi Road, police said.While 3,296 people were challaned on the spot, around 1,570 will be sent challans at their residence.Twenty-seven vehicles were impounded while as many as 2,101 motorists were challaned for riding without helmets.The crackdown on the rowdy revellers lasted for eight hours starting 10 PM last night.Security was stepped up in central and south Delhi yesterday and special traffic arrangements were made for the Shab-e-Baraat festival.The festival has often witnessed instances of stunt biking and rash driving by youngsters in previous years, for which over 1,000 traffic police personnel along with local police teams were deployed at strategic locations in central and Lutyens' Delhi.The areas around India Gate were out of bounds for two-wheelers with pickets put up on the roads to prevent stunt biking by youngsters.Muslim devotees offer prayers at the mosques and visit the graves of their ancestors on the night of Shab-e-Baraat.