38-Year-Old Man Allegedly Shot In A Case Of Road Rage In Delhi's Saket

A 38-year-old man was allegedly shot at in an apparent case of road rage in south Delhi's Saket area, the police said on Monday.The car of the victim Amit Balyan was hit by another vehicle bearing a Haryana registration number. Mr Balyan followed the other car and asked for an explanation from its driver who in reply whipped out a pistol.The driver then shot Mr Balyan in his arm with which he was shielding himself.The accused has been arrested and the injured person is being treated at a hospital.