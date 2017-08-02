32-Year-Old Man Found Hanging In Delhi Police Station's Toilet

A 32-year-old man was found hanging in the toilet of a police station in New Delhi in the early hours today, police said.Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijayanta Arya said the deceased, Raj Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was found hanging in the toilet of Jahangirpuri police station in northwest Delhi in the early hours today."He had come to the police station in connection with an ongoing inquiry related to a habeas corpus petition where he was a respondent," the officer said."The Judicial Magistrate and SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate) were called on the spot and a request for post-mortem by a board of doctors was made," Additional DCP Arya said.Another police officer told IANS the body has been moved to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital in Jahangirpuri, adding that the man was in a state of depression.Stating that all mandatory actions are being taken, the officer said the home department will form a board to conduct the autopsy of the deceased.