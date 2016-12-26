30-Year-Old Man Killed In A Road Mishap In Delhi

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man, who was returning from a church, was killed when the car he was travelling in tipped over in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area.
Amit Andrews and his friends had gone to a church around midnight. On coming out of it, they decided to go for a drive in his car, police said.
When the car neared a hotel in Mayur Vihar, Mr Andrew's friend Bipin, who was at the wheel, lost control of it. The Wagon R tipped over and skidded on the road, they added.
Amit was seriously injured and taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The three others, including Bipin, travelling in the car escaped with minor injuries, they said.
Amit was as an assistant manager in a bank in Tamil Nadu. He was the only son to his parents and was visiting them on Christmas.
A case has been registered against Bipin under relevant sections of IPC. Police were trying to ascertain if he was driving under the influence of alcohol.