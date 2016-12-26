30-Year-Old Man Killed In A Road Mishap In Delhi

A 30-year-old man, who was returning from a church, was killed when the car he was travelling in tipped over in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area.Amit Andrews and his friends had gone to a church around midnight. On coming out of it, they decided to go for a drive in his car, police said.When the car neared a hotel in Mayur Vihar, Mr Andrew's friend Bipin, who was at the wheel, lost control of it. The Wagon R tipped over and skidded on the road, they added.Amit was seriously injured and taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The three others, including Bipin, travelling in the car escaped with minor injuries, they said.Amit was as an assistant manager in a bank in Tamil Nadu. He was the only son to his parents and was visiting them on Christmas.A case has been registered against Bipin under relevant sections of IPC. Police were trying to ascertain if he was driving under the influence of alcohol.