3-Year-Old Girl Drowns In Water Tank In Delhi

A three-year-old girl died after getting drowned in an underground water tank in southeast Delhi's Sangam Vihar area on Sunday, police said.Alfia, who was a resident of Madhipur area of west Delhi, had been staying at her maternal grandmother's residence since the last three months.Police said the family members of Alfia approached Sangam Vihar police station to report that she went missing after playing outside at their residence in JJ Colony Tigri in south Delhi."Farhaan, uncle of Alfia, said in their complaint that she was found missing while she was playing outside his residence. During investigation, information was received from Batra hospital that a minor brought there had been declared dead by doctors," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya.In the meantime, a neighbour spotted the girl lying in the water tank of a nearby house. She was pulled out and taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, they said.A case of causing death due to negligence has been registered against unknown persons at Sangam Vihar police station and the matter is being probed, DCP Baaniya said.