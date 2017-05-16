3 Students Die As Car Falls Off Delhi Flyover; Relatives Of 2 To Donate Eyes

Three college students died and four others were injured when the car in which they were going to their examination centre fell off a flyover in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Monday morning, the police said.The families of Sanchit Chhabra and Ritu Singh, who died on the spot, have decided to donate their eyes, police said.Rajat, who was behind the wheel, died during treatment, they said. Other injured are Pranav, Garima, Rishab and Raja.The Honda V-tec car had seven occupants. Police said the injured students, who are receiving treatment at a city hospital, have not regained consciousness yet.As the car fell 30 feet down from the railway over-bridge flyover near Punjabi Bagh, it over turned throwing some of the occupants out. The others were stuck inside and police and fire department personnel rescued them.All seven were first-year students of Delhi Institute of Professional Studies. They were on their way to IP College in Narela for their second semester examination when the accident occurred, a senior police officer said.The students, who were in their teens, had assembled at Rajat's house in east Punjabi Bagh before leaving for their exam centre, police said. They suspect Rajat might be over speeding.The police are waiting to record the statements of the injured students to ascertain the sequence of events.Police said it is suspected Rajat lost control of the vehicle and it hit the flyover. The impact of the collision was such that the car hurled in the air, police said.Eyewitnesses told the police there was a loud sound when the car hit the flyover and it was thrown beneath within seconds.Police said the car belonged to Rajat and he had a valid driving licence. The forensic team inspected the car.A senior police officer said they are looking at two possibilities-- either the rear tyre got punctured and Rajat lost control of the vehicle, or he was trying to overtake a vehicle which led to the accident.