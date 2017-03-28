3-Month-Old Foetus Found Buried In South Delhi

A three-month-old foetus was found buried near a drain in south Delhi's RK Puram area on Monday afternoon, police said.The dogs had dug up the earth around the foetus following which a boy noticed it and informed the police.A police team was rushed to the spot after getting the information around 1.30 pm. The sex of the foetus is yet to be determined as it is not much developed, a senior police officer said.The boy told the police that he was passing near the drain after playing with his friends and saw the foetus. Some locals also made PCR calls it was found.The foetus was sent to hospital for further medical examination and questioning of locals was underway to find out who buried it, said the officer.