3 AAP MLAs Booked For Assaulting Woman In Assembly Premises

The Delhi Police has registered a case against three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs for allegedly manhandling and abusing a woman in the assembly premises recently.In her complaint, the woman has accused Okhla AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti and Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh of abusing and thrashing her on June 28, the police said."I had gone to see the proceedings of the House, but could not get the pass for the Visitor's Gallery. And, while I was standing outside the building, a group of men, who were engaged in a scuffle, came towards me."They pushed and shoved me. I was later taken to a room and kicked," she claimed in her complaint.AAP leader Sanjay Singh, however, called the development "vendetta politics"."This is vendetta politics by the Centre. We are surprised that the police has arrested only 15 of our MLAs (since coming to power)," he said at a press conference in New Delhi.AAP Delhi unit spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "The record of Delhi Police has been very poor when it comes to cases against AAP MLAs. The force always faces flak by the judiciary whenever they take such cases to court."