28-Year-Old Allegedly Commits Suicide In Delhi Over Dowry Harassment

A 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan over dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws in Balbir Nagar Extension in New Delhi, the police said on Tuesday. Deepensha's in-laws yesterday informed her father Rakesh Sharma that she had locked herself inside her room and was not opening the door, they said.Later, the police were informed and when the door was broken open, the woman was found hanging from the fan. Her father accused her in-laws of constantly harassing his daughter and for not bearing boy, the police said.Rakesh said his daughter, an MBA graduate, had got married to Jitendra Sharma in November, 2014. After her marriage, her in-laws kept demanding money on one excuse or the another, they said.He said around three months back, he had given a cheque of Rs 3.5 lakh to her in-laws for paying the loan instalment of their flat.He also alleged that Jitendra forced Deepensha to quit her job."My daughter was working as a professor in a Greater Noida institute. But they made her quit her job citing inconvenience and how it was not good for her. Instead, they asked her to look for a government job," Rakesh told news agency PTI.He said that his daughter wanted to pursue PhD but her husband asked her to pursue BEd and take care of their one- and-a-half-year-old daughter."Deepensha would come to us after being mentally and physically harassed by her in-laws. However, they would always convince us that they will not make any further demands," he said.A sub-divisional magistrate carried out an inquiry and recorded the statements of the woman's family and the police have registered a case.The woman's husband and father-in-law have been detained. Last week, a 24-year-old woman was allegedly set afire by her in-laws over dowry demands in west Delhi's Vikaspuri.