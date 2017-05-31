27-Year-Old PhD Student Found Dead In IIT Delhi Campus

Manjula Devak, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her room around 7.40 pm in Nalanda Apartments in the IIT Delhi campus.

Delhi | | Updated: May 31, 2017 01:06 IST
394 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
27-Year-Old PhD Student Found Dead In IIT Delhi Campus

Manjula Devak was a student of water resources department.

New Delhi:  A 27-year-old student of PhD final year was found dead in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi campus, police said on Tuesday.

The student -- Manjula Devak, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her room around 7.40 pm in Nalanda Apartments in the IIT campus, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said.

Manjula, who was married to Ritesh Virha, was a student of water resources. Her husband and parents, who reside in Bhopal, have been informed about her death,DCP Biswal said.

An inquiry has been initiated and the cause of suicide was yet to be known as no suicide note was found, police said

 

Trending

Share this story on

394 Shares
ALSO READPM Narendra Modi Visits Berlin, 'Bursting With Friendliness': Foreign Media
IIT Delhi campusIIT DelhiManjula DevakManjula Devak Commits Suicide

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sachin: A Billion DreamsPirates Of The Caribbean 5Hindi MediumICC Champions Trophy ScheduleHalf GirlfriendLive Cricket ScoreCBSE 10th ResultsFlipkart Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................