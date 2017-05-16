26-Year-Old Fashion Designer Allegedly Attacked With Knife By Ex-Driver

A 26-year-old fashion designer was attacked with a knife allegedly by her former driver in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar.The victim is currently in hospital and her condition is critical.According to police, they were informed on Sunday that a woman was attacked with a knife in a parking lot in Shivalik apartments.A police team rushed to the spot but by then the woman had been taken to Max Hospital in Saket.The victim Kaveri Lal lives with her mother Rekha.Her mother told police that their former driver, Anil, rang their doorbell around 1.30 pm. She opened the door and enquired about the reason for his arrival.Anil told her that he had started working as a driver in their neighbourhood.He asked Kaveri's mother to park their car properly as it was obstructing the movement of his new employer's car.She was about to hand over the car keys to him but Kaveri said that she would park the vehicle herself.While Kaveri was in the driver's seat, Anil allegedly attacked her with a knife.He had almost slit her throat when two students who were on their way to tuitions raised an alarm.The attacker fled from the spot. Kaveri had tried to resist the attack.Locals immediately took her to the hospital.A senior police official said that the accused was employed as a driver with the victim's family around a year back.He was sacked because of his unruly behaviour.Police have launched a manhunt for the accused and are questioning other drivers in the area about him.The victim is still unfit for statement. Police have procured CCTV footage from the area.