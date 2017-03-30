25-Year-Old Man Allegedly Kills Himself In Front Of Wife

A 25-year-old man allegedly killed himself in front of his wife following an argument in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area on Wednesday, police said. The couple had got married last month, but the victim started suspecting his wife's character and they had frequent arguments, they said.The victim, Manoj Kumar, used to often threaten his wife saying that he would kill himself, police said.The couple went for a morning walk on Wednesday and had an argument. After returning home, Manoj took his wife to a room on the first floor and tied her hands with a chunni (shawl).He then allegedly hanged himself, they said.She raised an alarm following which people rushed to the spot and took Manoj to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, police said.No suicide note has been found, they said.