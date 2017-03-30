25-Year-Old Man Allegedly Kills Himself In Front Of Wife

Delhi | | Updated: March 30, 2017 06:23 IST
6 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
25-Year-Old Man Allegedly Kills Himself In Front Of Wife

The police has not found any suicide yet. (File Photo)

New Delhi:  A 25-year-old man allegedly killed himself in front of his wife following an argument in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area on Wednesday, police said. The couple had got married last month, but the victim started suspecting his wife's character and they had frequent arguments, they said.

The victim, Manoj Kumar, used to often threaten his wife saying that he would kill himself, police said.

The couple went for a morning walk on Wednesday and had an argument. After returning home, Manoj took his wife to a room on the first floor and tied her hands with a chunni (shawl).

He then allegedly hanged himself, they said.

She raised an alarm following which people rushed to the spot and took Manoj to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, police said.

No suicide note has been found, they said.

Trending

Share this story on

6 Shares
ALSO READWestinghouse Officially Bankrupt. What Now For Andhra's 6 Nuclear Reactors?
Man commits suicideSuicideNand Nagri area

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreMachineTrappedAnaarkali Of AarahPhillauriSamsung Galaxy S8 Launch EventGST BillSamsung Galaxy S8

................................ Advertisement ................................