22-Year-Old NRI Woman Allegedly Raped In Hotel Room In Delhi

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 22-year-old NRI woman at a hotel in central Delhi.The woman, who had come to India on a study visa from the US, alleges she befriended three persons they invited her for a party at the hotel on Wednesday.She says that the suspect, who is from Haryana, raped her in the hotel room when the other two went out to buy something.A case was registered against the suspect and he was arrested on Thursday. He was produced before a court in Delhi which sent him to 14 days judicial custody.The woman recorded her statement before a magistrate on Friday, police added.The police have seized the CCTV footage and the log book of the hotel, they said.