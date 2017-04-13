21-Year-Old Woman Commits Suicide, Ex-Boyfriend Booked

A 21-year-old student committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in north Delhi's Roop Nagar area, following which her ex-boyfriend has been booked for abatement to suicide, police said on Wednesday.The girl left behind a note in which she alleged that her ex-boyfriend was responsible for her taking the extreme step, they said.In the note, she also wrote that her former boyfriend had threatened to leak their pictures and videos online if she did not agree to leave her family for him, police said.The girl's family claimed that she had filed a rape case against her ex-boyfriend at Model Town Police Station but no action was taken, they said.However, according to a senior officer the case was registered on April 8 and the girl took the extreme step the same day, before they could begin the probe, police said.Police teams have been sent to nab the man who is a native of Patna, they said.The girl was a BCom student of Search Results School of Open Learning under Delhi University. She came to Delhi from Madhya Pradesh to pursue graduation and fell in love with the accused. The two lived in the same area and had planned to get married. However, they broke up later, police said."Investigation has revealed that the two were in a relationship for three years but their families did not approve of it. The accused was forcing the woman to leave her family and go with him to Patna. But she was not willing," a police officer said.A case of abatement to suicide has been registered against the accused, the officer said.