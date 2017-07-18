21-Year-Old Shot Dead, Brother Injured, In Road Rage Case

A 21-year-old man was killed and his brother injured today after they were shot at by unidentified men who apparently lost their temper when the victim did not give way to their car, police said.The incident was reported to the police this morning. Pawan 30, and his brother Pradeep, were on their way on a motorcycle from Baprola village towards Kanjhawla.When they reached near Ranikhera T-point at Ghewra Kanjahwla Road, a silver-coloured Verna came up behind them.The driver of the car honked at them to give way.However, Pradeep could not give them space since there was a pit on the road. This delay probably angered the car driver who then overtook Pradeep's motorcycle.The driver started quarrelling with Pradeep and another occupant of the car came out and started firing indiscriminately at the brothers. Hearing gunshots, locals rushed to the spot but the accused fled by the time people gathered there.The two brothers were rushed to a nearby hospital and from there they were referred to Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital, police said. Pradeep was declared dead there while his brother is undergoing treatment.It is suspected that the accused were also involved in the killing of a 30-year-old man shot dead last night in Dwarka, said a senior police officer.During investigation, it has been found that the accused who attacked the two men in Kanjhawla were in a silver-coloured Hyundai Verna.The man who was shot dead in Dwarka was also killed by men in a Verna car.This has led the police to suspect that the perpetrators in both cases could be the same.A manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused and to ascertain whether they were involved in both cases.