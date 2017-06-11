20-Year-Old Man Allegedly Thrashed For Objecting To Harassment Of Sister

A 20-year-old man was allegedly thrashed by two men after he dared to take on them for harassing his sister in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri.The victim claimed that on the night of June 7, two men came to his house when he was sleeping and started shouting his sister's name, the police said.When he asked them to leave, they beat him up. The victim suffered injuries on his face and the right hand.The police have registered a case against the two men.The victim said one of the accused was stalking his sister, but the family had kept from filing a police complaint.The family of one of the accused claimed he was in a relationship with the girl, which her family opposed.