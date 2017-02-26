20-Year-Old Delhi University Student Gang-Raped In Faridabad, 4 Arrested

A 20-year-old Delhi University student was allegedly gang-raped by five men, including her friends in Faridabad, police said today. The accused have been identified and four of them have been arrested, police has said.The girl is a history student in a Delhi University college in south Delhi. Two of the accused also study in the same college.Two of her friends, Gaurav and Sunny, took her to Faridabad by bike on February 3 after a college function to have a party. Initially, she was hesitant but later they convinced her by telling that one of her female friend and another friend would also join them, police said.They took her to another friend Rohtash's house in Faridabad where Gaurav, Sunny, Sachin and Rohtash allegedly raped her and threatened her to not tell anyone about the incident, police said.Later, she was dropped in Delhi by another friend Vinod, who also allegedly raped her after stopping the car at an isolated place.The girl, traumatized after the incident, did not attend classes for many days. After over two weeks, on February 18, she informed the college authorities and a First Information Report or FIR was registered in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar police station, police said.Gaurav, Sunny and Rohtash were held and another person Bunty, who emerged as a conspirator was also arrested, they said adding raids were on to nab Sachin who is absconding.Last week, a 24-year-old woman was raped in Delhi's upscale Hauz Khas village by a man who offered her a ride after a party.