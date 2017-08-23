20 Teams To Investigate Sighting Of Drone-Like Object At Delhi Airport

DCP Sanjay Bhatia said an FIR had been filed against unidentified persons, adding that a similar incident had happened in 2015 as well.

Delhi | | Updated: August 23, 2017 00:07 IST
The drone-like object had been spotted at IGI airport on Monday. (File photo)

New Delhi:  Police have formed as many as 20 teams to look into the sighting of a drone-like object flying twice at the Indira Gandhi International or IGI Airport in the national capital on Sunday, leading to disruption in operations twice.  

Deputy Commissioner of Police or DCP Sanjay Bhatia said that they had formed 20 teams of three police officers each, headed by sub-inspector level officers, to look into the matter. 

"The teams are made of officers from south-west Delhi and airport police officers,"Mr Bhatia said. 

The DCP said that an FIR had been filed against unidentified persons, adding that a similar incident had happened in 2015 as well.

"Till now we have not found any lead on the incident, but we're hopeful to nab the accused soon," he added.

